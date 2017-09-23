Do you know this man? Police want to know. He’s a bank robbery suspect.

Raleigh police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a Saturday morning bank robbery on Capital Boulevard.
Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller at Peoples Bank at 3023 Capital Blvd. shortly before 11 a.m. and the teller complied with the suspect’s demands. Police did not say what the demands were.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5. He is shown in surveillance footage wearing a T-shirt, hat and sunglasses.
Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
