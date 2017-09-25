Morrisville police charge that man stole handcuffs they had put on him

MORRISVILLE A handcuffed man who prompted a police search after he ran away from a traffic stop on Sept. 13 has been arrested. Stealing the handcuffs is one of the charges against him.
Police arrested Adam Zakariya Alibenhyahia, 19, of Bass Court in Cary, was arrested Saturday. Records show he was charged at the town police headquarters, but it is not clear where police found him.
In addition to a misdemeanor larceny charge for the handcuffs, valued at $50, Alibenyahia is charged with felony marijuana possession, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and a second misdemeanor larceny count involving an ax handle that police he picked up from a construction site while they were chasing him.
And he was charged with resisting arrest.
All of the charges are dated Sept. 13, indicating that marijuana and the paraphernalia were why Alibenyahia had been handcuffed after police stopped a car.
He also was charged with not appearing in court when he was supposed to in connection with an earlier arrest for common law robbery.
