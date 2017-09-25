Dameel Austin Walker
I-440 driver was pointing gun at family before their car crashed, police charge

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 25, 2017 11:47 AM

RALEIGH

Police say a man driving on Interstate 440 pointed a handgun at a family in another car, then fled from a wreck caused when his car hit theirs Saturday afternoon.

Dameel Austin Walker, 34, was arrested at his home on Cedar Branch Court in Wake Forest less than an hour after the family’s car crashed at I-440 and Yonkers Road, arrest records showed.

A woman was hurt in the crash, leading police to charge Walker with felony hit-and-run. She was treated at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also charged Walker with four counts of assault by pointing a gun, which is a misdemeanor. The gun was described in arrest warrants as a black, semiautomatic.

The incident appeared to be a case of road rage, police said, but it was not clear what caused it.

The crash happened about 2 p.m., police said. Records list Walker as being arrested about 2:40 p.m.

Walker was held in lieu of $75,000 bail pending a court appearance.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

