Shalt thou steal? Man accused of 3 thefts from neighboring Raleigh churches

A man being held on a burglary charge was accused Monday of breaking into adjoining churches about a mile from his home and stealing a computer and two safes one weekend this month.
Stephen Lee Barrick, 32, of Joanne Drive also was charged by Cary police with break-ins and thefts at two businesses and with stealing a car.
According to one of the arrest warrants that Raleigh police got, Barrick broke into St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church on Pines of Carolina Avenue and stole a laptop computer sometimes between Sept. 14 and Sept. 17.
Another warrant accused Barrick of going into the Word of Truth Church on Sept. 16 or 17 where he took a safe that held money and checks before returning Sept. 18 to steal another safe.
Cary police charged in a series of arrest warrants that Barrick broke into Quality Brakes on East Chatham Street and stole a bag that held radios used at race tracks; broke into a Dodge Caravan and stole a laptop and a racing radio; broke into Cary Auto Sales a few doors down East Chatham Street and stole a DVD system; and stole a Honda Civic from the company.
All of the Cary crimes happened Sept. 14, the warrants said.
Barrick had been arrested the evening of Sept. 20 at a house in the 2800 block of Henslowe Drive.
With the charges added Monday, Barrick’s bail rose to $275,000.
