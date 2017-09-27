20-year-old man, convicted of sexual battery at 17, is accused of first-degree rape

A 20-year-old registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after the Wake County Sheriff's Office charged him with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree forcible sexual offense of a girl last October.
Eric Jerome Grandberry of Raleigh was convicted in February 2015 of misdemeanor sexual battery that happened in June 2014.
The state’s sex sex-offender registry states that he was 17 at the time and the victim was 15.
Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the girl Grandberry is accused of attacking is a juvenile, but he declined to give her age.
The offenses with which deputies charged Grandberry indicate she was over 15 years old. She is not the victim in the 2014 incident, he said.
When Grandberry was convicted of sexual battery, he also was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Oct. 10, 2014.
That was exactly two years before the rape and sex offense alleged in the arrest warrant issued Monday.
Grandberry was given a suspended sentence when he was convicted and was put on probation for three years.
The first-degree level of the rape and sexual assault charges filed this week is based on sheriff’s investigators’ believing Grandberry had an accomplice. That is one of the conditions that permit a first-degree charge.
No weapon was involved, Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.
The other person has been arrested in Virginia and is waiting to be returned to North Carolina, Harrison said.
Grandberry was held on $1 million bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments