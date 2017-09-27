Levi Colton Jones
NC National Guardsman charged with raping, kidnapping, strangling a woman

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 27, 2017 5:32 PM

RALEIGH

A North Carolina National Guardsman is charged with allegedly raping, kidnapping and strangling a woman.

Pfc. Levi Colton Jones, 23, of Beaufort, was charged on Tuesday with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation in an incident Sept. 16, 2016, according to arrest records.

Jones allegedly strangled and raped a 25-year-old woman.

Jones was arrested by Raleigh police and booked into the Wake County jail. His bond was set at $300,000.

No other information was immediately available.

