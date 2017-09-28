Man charged in downtown Raleigh double shooting

Two people wounded on a downtown street early on a Sunday morning were shot with a rifle by a man who wanted to kill them, according to charges against a man arrested Wednesday.
Police charged 26-year-old Terry Levon Oakley of Raleigh with two counts each of conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The two were found shot at about 3 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 400 block of North Harrington Street.
The two victims were referred only by initials in arrest warrants. Police have not identified them or given their gender.
Arrest warrants do not identify the people with whom police believe he conspired.
Police have not said whether they have a theory about why the shootings happened.
Oakley was convicted in July 2015 of several breaking-and-entering charges in Johnston County. He was released from prison in February this year and put on parole until Nov. 22.
Wake County arrest records list Oakley as living in Four Oaks in 2015 and earlier.
Oakley was held on $400,000 after his arrest Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Orchard Hollow Lane.
