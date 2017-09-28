Grand jury indicts husband in ‘cough medicine’ slaying of his wife

More Videos 0:40 Are women police officers better at de-escalating tense situations? Pause 6:56 Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." 2:32 Candlelight vigil for Rueben Galindo 0:58 Sunrise yoga with Blue Lotus Yoga at Raleigh's IBMA Banjostand 2:12 Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 1:39 Outer Banks cleans up as Hurricane Maria moves out to sea 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:27 Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital 0:55 Tucker the weight-loss celebrity cat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance Matthew James Phelps makes a first court appearance after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps. Raleigh police charged Phelps, 29, with murder a little after 6 a.m. Friday, said police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan, after finding his wife, his wife, also 29, mortally stabbed at the townhouse where they lived in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive in Raleigh, NC. Matthew James Phelps makes a first court appearance after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps. Raleigh police charged Phelps, 29, with murder a little after 6 a.m. Friday, said police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan, after finding his wife, his wife, also 29, mortally stabbed at the townhouse where they lived in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive in Raleigh, NC. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

