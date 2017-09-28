Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in Raleigh woman’s August disappearance

Police on Thursday charged Andrew Eugene Meeks with murder in the disappearance of Jennifer Ann Arrington, who was reported missing in mid-August and who they suspected had been killed.
Meeks, 41, has been in custody since authorities in Shiloh, Ill., stopped him Aug. 14 while he was driving Arrington’s car on Aug. 17 and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police announced on Aug. 15 that they were searching for Arrington.
Arrington had last been seen in the 1200 block of Schaub Drive in Raleigh, where she shared an apartment with Meeks. She had been driving a two-door, white Nissan Altima.
The murder charge against Meeks lists Aug. 12 as the date of the crime.
Co-workers of Arrington told Raleigh police that Meeks had been at the apartment Aug. 12.
Police searched the apartment and reported finding it in disarray – a broken lamp, a stolen television, a missing computer and a large blood stain in the carpet of the master bedroom.
Meeks told Raleigh police Detective Jerry Faulk that he had moved to Charlotte on Aug. 9. He said he would meet Faulk there to talk, but gave Faulk a fake address, police said.
A cellphone on which police had reached him had been turned off.
When police brought Meeks back from Illinois on the stolen-car charge, they also served him with arrest warrants for assault on a female and unaurthorized use of a motor vehicle on June 10, 2016.
