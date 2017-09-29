Raleigh woman’s body still missing despite murder charge in disappearance

Police collected enough evidence to persuade prosecutors that Andrew Meeks should be charged with murdering Jennifer Ann Arrington, but they have not found her remains.
“Ms. Arrington's body has not been located. Detectives acquired evidence that led to probable cause,” spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said Friday.
Detectives took their case to the district attorney’s office and got a go-ahead to swear out a warrant charging Meeks, 41, with killing the 44-year-old woman whose family reported her missing.
They have not disclosed what evidence they have.
Police said Aug. 15 that they were trying to find Arrington. The murder warrant lists Aug. 12 as the day they believe she was killed.
Meeks and Arrington were sharing an apartment in the 1200 block of Schaub Drive. That is where was last seen, according to police.
Authorities in St. Clair County, Ill., arrested Meeks on Aug. 17 on a charge of possessiong a stolen vehicle.
Raleigh police had listed Arrington’s white, two-door Nissam Altima as stolen.
Sheriff’s deputies charged Meeks with possession of a stolen vehicle, and that charge was transferred to Wake County when he was brought back from Illinois.
That is when Meeks was served with charges of assault on a female in Garner in 2016 and unauthorized use of her car.
The 2016 case involved a woman with whom Meeks was living then in a Westcroft Drive apartment.
Garner police charged that Meeks assaulted the woman “by pulling the victim’s hair and slamming her face into the door frame and wall.”
Authorities treated the case as domestic violence, which required that Meeks be held without bail. He was in the Wake County Detention Center when the murder charge was filed Thursday.
