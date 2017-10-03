Did suspect really think people would obey a note saying not to report a car theft?

Some people just won't follow instructions, for example, a note saying not to report their 2000 Mercedes stolen.
Chatham County sheriff’s deputies said residents called Aug. 16 to report a 2000 Mercedes S430 had been stolen from their home in the Briar Chapel development.
In place of the car, deputies said, the owners found a note saying not to call authorities or report the car stolen.
They did, though.
Deputies saw the car later on U.S. 15-501 and chased it until the driver stopped, jumped out and ran on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
They identified Tucker Chelly Frey, 22, of Boone, and he was later arrested.
Frey is charged with stealing the Mercedes and with taking someone else’s checks that deputies found in the car.
And apparently the note did not ask politely to keep the car theft between the owners and the thief.
Deputies did not disclose the language in the note, but Frey also was charged with communicating threats.
He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail for an Oct. 23 court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
