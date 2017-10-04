Crime

Man robs woman on UNC campus in Chapel Hill, university police say

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

October 04, 2017 7:54 AM

CHAPEL HILL

A woman was assaulted and robbed by a man on Manning Drive on the University of North Carolina campus Tuesday night, police reported in an alert.

Campus police said the unarmed man, who stole cash, attacked the woman a little before 10:30 p.m. and ran toward South Columbia Street.

Police did not disclose whether the victim was a student or where on Manning Drive the incident happened.

University of North Carolina Hospitals and academic buildings face on Manning Drive.

The robber was black, appeared to be in his late 30s, stood about 6-0 to 6-2 and had a slim build and short hair, the victim told police.

He was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information that could help investigators call 911.

Federal law requires schools to issue alerts to their communities when crimes happen that could affect them.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

