Someone stole a fully-automatic rifle, a vest and more from a police officer’s car

Police are looking for answers in the weekend break-in of a police officer’s car, in which a fully automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest and other police-issued equipment were stolen.
The Wilmington Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning announcing a CrimeStoppers reward of $5,000 to anyone with information on the break-in, which took place in the nearby town of Leland at the unnamed officer’s home.
The $5,000 reward roughly matches the value of the items stolen, according to WWAY TV in Wilmington. The items included an M4 rifle, a bulletproof vest, a Taser, several ammunition magazines and rounds of ammo.
Police reported someone broke out a window to gain access to a 2016 Dodge Ram at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to The Star News. The information released by the Leland Police Department was heavily redacted, the newspaper reported.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation into the break-in, which officials said was one of several in Leland over the weekend.
The Wilmington Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether the officer had the equipment secured properly.
The department encourages anyone with information to use the Text-a-Tip service or to call CrimeStoppers at 910-763-3888.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
