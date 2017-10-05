Man had 32 pounds of marijuana in Raleigh townhouse, police charge

A man with felony drug convictions dating to 2000 was arrested Wednesday on charges from Raleigh police of having 32 pounds of marijuana and 9 ounces of cocaine.
Patrick Jamel Farrior, 36, turned himself in to face the charges that police made in an arrest warrant they swore out Aug. 24.
Farrior was charged with trafficking in marijuana by having approximately 32.2 pounds of it, trafficking in cocaine by having approximately 258 grams (9.1 ounces) of that and maintaining a townhouse to keep and sell the drugs.
Police did not specify in the charges where the townhouse is.
In the arrest warrant, police listed Farrior as living in Duplin County, but he told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that he lives in a single-family house on Amber Acres Lane near Knightdale.
Farrior was convicted in Wake County in 2000 of reduced charges of having cocaine on three different occasions, and he was placed on probation. A 2002 conviction after another arrest on a charge of possession with intent to sell cocaine canceled the plea deal, however, and Farrior served prison time from January 2002 until July 2003.
In 2008, Farrior was convicted on two counts of trafficking in Schedule I drugs, the group that contains heroin and opium. He served about 4½ years in prison that time.
Most recently, Farrior was convicted of felony marijuana possession in Guilford County in 2015 and placed on probation.
After his arrest Wednesday, Farrior was held in lieu of $350,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
