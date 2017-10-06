Raleigh restaurant worker is one of pair charged with gunpoint holdup there

Police charged two men with an armed robbery Thursday night at a Hillsborough Street barbeque restaurant where one of them worked.
Christopher Rayquaz Singletary, 21, was arrested on a nearby street shortly after the 8:15 p.m. robbery at Ole Time Barbecue at 6309 Hillsborough St.
Dominque Montais Singletary, 22, was charged at detective headquarters early Friday.
Each of the two, both of whom live in Raleigh, was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy.
Christopher Singletary was charged with gun possession by a felon. He has a string of felony convictions in Orange and Guilford counties and is listed by the state as an absconder from his most recent parole.
Dominque Singletary worked at the restaurant, police said. It was unclear Friday if or how the Singletarys are related.
According to a police report, the theft netted about $585.
Christopher Singletary was captured on Pine Limb Lane, near the restaurant.
Police did not say where they took Dominque Singletary into custody.
The older Singletary was held on $80,000 bail.
The younger man was held without bail because he had been convicted of illegal gun possession in 2015 in Guilford County.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
