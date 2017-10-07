She maced a Walmart employee to get away stealing DVD players, police say

Police are searching for a woman who they say committed one crime to get away with another one at the Walmart in Clayton.
The suspect stole nearly $1,000 worth of CD/DVD players, loading six of them from a shopping cart into a dark-colored, four-door car, police said Friday. But to make it to the parking lot, the suspect sprayed an employee with mace after being asked to show a receipt for the electronics, according to police.
Police responded to the call at the Walmart on Town Centre Boulevard, along U.S. 70 Business in west Clayton, about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Officials are now asking for help identifying the woman who shoplifted and assaulted the employee. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Clayton Lt. Russell Flint at 919-533-4611, ext. 7411.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
