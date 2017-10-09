Crime

Car in Raleigh is found with bullet holes in it, but where and why did it happen?

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

October 09, 2017 9:27 AM

RALEIGH

A car found riddled with bullet holes early Monday had police trying to piece together where and why it happened.

The car was in the 200 block of Lightner Lane, a group of four apartment buildings off Poole Road just east of Raleigh Boulevard, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.

There was no indication that anyone had been hurt.

Police found the car after a caller reported it, Hourigan said.

Police had no evidence that the car had been shot up where it was found.

Police closed lanes of northbound South Saunders Street’s 1700 block about 8 a.m., and that was thought to be related to the incident.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:01

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised
Public invited to state crime lab 1:20

Public invited to state crime lab
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills at least 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills at least 59

View More Video