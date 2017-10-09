Car in Raleigh is found with bullet holes in it, but where and why did it happen?

A car found riddled with bullet holes early Monday had police trying to piece together where and why it happened.
The car was in the 200 block of Lightner Lane, a group of four apartment buildings off Poole Road just east of Raleigh Boulevard, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
There was no indication that anyone had been hurt.
Police found the car after a caller reported it, Hourigan said.
Police had no evidence that the car had been shot up where it was found.
Police closed lanes of northbound South Saunders Street’s 1700 block about 8 a.m., and that was thought to be related to the incident.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
