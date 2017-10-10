Eastern NC car dealer had handgun in a carry-on bag, RDU police charge

Douglas William Henry of Farmville, who is associated with multiple car dealerships in eastern North Carolina and several real estate ventures, was arrested at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday evening on a charge of having a firearm in a carry-on bag when he went through security.
Henry, 60, is listed by the Secretary of State’s office as the registered agent for Doug Henry dealerships in Farmville, Goldsboro, Tarboro and Kinston.
He also controls Doug Henry Ltd. and several associated limited-liability partnerships, according to the records.
Arrest records show that he listed his employer as Doug Henry Buick GMC, which is in Goldsboro.
Officials at RDU said airport police arrested Henry about 7 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
An airport spokesman said police took Henry to a Wake County magistrate for processing rather than giving him a citation and a date to appear in court because state records showed he did not have a concealed-carry permit for a handgun.
