Douglas William Henry
Douglas William Henry CCBI
Douglas William Henry CCBI

Crime

Eastern NC car dealer had handgun in a carry-on bag, RDU police charge

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

October 10, 2017 11:03 AM

RALEIGH

Douglas William Henry of Farmville, who is associated with multiple car dealerships in eastern North Carolina and several real estate ventures, was arrested at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday evening on a charge of having a firearm in a carry-on bag when he went through security.

Henry, 60, is listed by the Secretary of State’s office as the registered agent for Doug Henry dealerships in Farmville, Goldsboro, Tarboro and Kinston.

He also controls Doug Henry Ltd. and several associated limited-liability partnerships, according to the records.

Arrest records show that he listed his employer as Doug Henry Buick GMC, which is in Goldsboro.

Officials at RDU said airport police arrested Henry about 7 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

An airport spokesman said police took Henry to a Wake County magistrate for processing rather than giving him a citation and a date to appear in court because state records showed he did not have a concealed-carry permit for a handgun.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

    GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:01

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised
Public invited to state crime lab 1:20

Public invited to state crime lab
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills at least 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills at least 59

View More Video