Registered sex offender to spend decades behind bars for receiving child porn

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.