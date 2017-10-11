STAFF FILE PHOTO
Policeman who took bribes to transport drugs out of NC gets 15 years

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

October 11, 2017 9:32 AM

A former North Carolina police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking bribes to transport and protect shipments for a drug-trafficking operation.

The sentence for Antonio Tillmon, 33, of Windsor, handed down in federal court included five years of supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Tillmon, a former officer with the Windsor Police Department, was found guilty in May of drug, firearm and bribery charges after a week-long jury trial.

Tillmon took $6,500 from undercover FBI agents posing as drug traffickers in exchange for transporting 30 kilograms of heroin from North Carolina to Maryland three times from August 2014 to April 2015.

He carried a gun and his Windsor Police Department badge with him each time and was prepared to use the badge to avoid law enforcement. He also was prepared to participate in a fourth drug run, carrying five guns including an assault rife, the day he was arrested, according to evidence presented at trial.

Tillmon was one of 15 defendants – including 12 police or correctional officers – to be charged out of the investigation. Others pleaded guilty to various charges in June.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

