VA woman indicted as second murder suspect in Wolf Glen Court shooting death

A 19-year-old woman from Virginia was jailed in Raleigh on Tuesday night on a murder charge, making her the second suspect in the shooting death of Quentin Judd at the Wolf Glen Court apartments in late August.
Tyra Marie Washington, whose home is listed as Woodbridge, Va., was returned by authorities after being named in an indictment that a Wake County grand jury handed up Monday.
Washington is the second person charged with killing Judd, who lived at Judd lived at 2110 Village Bluff Place, about a 7-mile drive from Wolf Glen Court.
The indictment accused her of conspiring with Barry Carnell McCrae, 23, who was charged with murder on Aug. 28, the day after Judd was found shot and died at WakeMed hospital from his wounds.
A third person, Kevin J. Powell III, was named in the indictment as conspiring with Washington and McCrae.
McCrae was already in custody on a felony marijuana charge from the day Judd died.
Police swore out a murder warrant the next day.
The marijuana case involved about 6 pounds of marijuana that police said was in McCrae’s apartment in Wolf Glen, buildings grouped around a parking area off Wolf Wood Drive about 3 miles from North Carolina State University.
The buildings are part of the Vie at Raleigh apartment complex.
Police are not saying whether they believe the drug played a role in Judd’s killing.
Police found Judd when they answered a call about 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, a Sunday, about what they described as a loud party at the apartments.
Judd was a former basketball player at Shaw University and a Baltimore-area native.
After his death, a friend in Baltimore began a GoFundMe campaign to pay to have Judd buried in his home town. It raised about $2,000.
