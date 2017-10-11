Couple was making moonshine and growing pot inside home, police charge

A search of a Rocky Mount-area home turned up a marijuana growing operation and a homemade moonshine still, leading to two arrests, local authorities reported Wednesday.
The search took place Monday as the result of a tip that drugs were being sold at the Riverpoint Road home, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Homeowners Anthony Wayne King, 53, and Terry Lynn King, 52, were arrested.
While speaking with the owners, deputies reported the smell of marijuana coming from inside the house and asked for consent to conduct a search. Verbal consent was initially given but was revoked by the homeowners after deputies found a small amount of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.
After obtaining a search warrant, officials said they “located an indoor marijuana plant grow setup complete with lights, heat lamps, and other necessary equipment.” They also found several guns, and a homemade still constructed out of a beer keg.
Both Anthony King and Terry King were charged with several marijuana-related charges, including felony possession. They also face charges of manufacturing liquor without a permit.
Anthony King was additionally charged with several gun-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, and altering a gun serial number.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
