A photo of a marijuana growing operation investigators found in a search of a home near Rocky Mount, N.C. Oct. 9, 2017.
A photo of a marijuana growing operation investigators found in a search of a home near Rocky Mount, N.C. Oct. 9, 2017.
A photo of a marijuana growing operation investigators found in a search of a home near Rocky Mount, N.C. Oct. 9, 2017.

Crime

Couple was making moonshine and growing pot inside home, police charge

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

October 11, 2017 3:42 PM

A search of a Rocky Mount-area home turned up a marijuana growing operation and a homemade moonshine still, leading to two arrests, local authorities reported Wednesday.

The search took place Monday as the result of a tip that drugs were being sold at the Riverpoint Road home, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Homeowners Anthony Wayne King, 53, and Terry Lynn King, 52, were arrested.

ARRESTS
Anthony Wayne King and Terry Lynn King.
NASH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

While speaking with the owners, deputies reported the smell of marijuana coming from inside the house and asked for consent to conduct a search. Verbal consent was initially given but was revoked by the homeowners after deputies found a small amount of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials said they “located an indoor marijuana plant grow setup complete with lights, heat lamps, and other necessary equipment.” They also found several guns, and a homemade still constructed out of a beer keg.

STILL
A photo of a homemade moonshine distillery investigators found in a search of a home near Rocky Mount, N.C. Oct. 9, 2017.

Both Anthony King and Terry King were charged with several marijuana-related charges, including felony possession. They also face charges of manufacturing liquor without a permit.

Anthony King was additionally charged with several gun-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, and altering a gun serial number.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

    GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised 3:01

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised
Public invited to state crime lab 1:20

Public invited to state crime lab
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills at least 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills at least 59

View More Video