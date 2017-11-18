Suspects may have used a BB gun to rob a local gas station, police say

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a Clayton gas station early Saturday morning.
Two men wore hoods and face masks as they entered the Speedway on Business U.S. 70 West, near Powhatan Road, about 1 a.m. One of them was carrying a handgun, but a store clerk said the gun had an orange tip, leading police to believe it may have been a BB gun.
The clerk gave the men an undisclosed amount of money after they demanded she open the cash register, police said. The clerk was alone in the store, and was not harmed.
Clayton police and Johnston County deputies responded and brought a K9 unit to search for the men, who ran toward a nearby storage rental facility, but officials were unable to track them down.
Both suspects are described as black men in their mid-to-late 20s, about 6 feet tall and medium build, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Col. Kilpatrick at 919-553-4611.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
