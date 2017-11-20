Burger King manager held up while taking cash to bank, Raleigh police say

A man used a truck to hit a restaurant manager's car and pin it against a tree so he could steal a bag of bank deposits Monday morning, police said.
The holdup happened about 5:50 a.m. at Mars and Baugh streets while the manager of a Burger King at 3000 Capital Blvd. was taking the money to a bank, according to police.
They said the woman told them a small, white truck hit her car from behind. Her car wound up between the truck and the tree, police said.
A man in the truck got out and demanded the deposit, she told police. He was armed, they were told.
The man got back into the truck and took off, police reported.
The amount of cash in the deposit bag was not disclosed.
The robbery happened in a residential neighborhood. Police did not disclose what bank the manager was going to.
