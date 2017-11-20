5 armed holdups in 2 days in Raleigh; police say 1 man did all of them

Police have charged a man with holding up five Raleigh businesses in two days last week – one of them for $10,000 in cash – and using a stolen handgun to do it.
Charges against Ivan Laureano Vicente, 29, accuse him of using a stolen Glock handgun to rob Grewal Mart on Rock Quary Road on Nov. 13 as well as an Exxon station, a BP station and a Handee Hugo’s station the same day.
Vicente is accused of robbing an internet sweepstakes business on Nov. 14 and taking $10,000 in cash and a safe.
Police arrested Vicente on Friday and charged him then with having the stolen pistol and a stolen Dodge Durango.
Never miss a local story.
Vicente also was charged with possession of cocaine and oxycodone with him.
In the gas station robberies, the charges said, Vicente took about $100 from each. In one case, he is accused of taking a 12-pack of beer, and in two instances of taking cigarettes.
Police were unable to find an address for Vicente when they arrested him, but he told Wake County Detention Center booking officials that he lives at a mobile home park on South Texas Drive.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments