NC man charged with murder in 24-year-old Pennsylvania cold case

A man wanted on murder charges for a 24-year-old cold case in Pennsylvania was arrested Tuesday in Apex.
Marcello Morales, 46, of 100 Breezemont Drive in Fuquay-Varina, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Wake County Magistrate’s Office. He was arrested by a state department of public safety officer working with the U.S. Marshals Service, said Jerry Higgins, a public safety spokesman.
Police in Allentown, Pa., had been looking for Morales since late June 1993, for the death of Edwin “Eddy” Torres who was killed in the early morning hours, according to the agency’s website. Allentown police officials could not be reached for comment to describe the circumstances of the death.
Morales moved to North Carolina in 1995 and had been using the name, “Roberto Mendez,” Higgins reported.
The arrest warrant filed Tuesday listed Morales as unemployed..
Morales remains in custody at the Wake County jail, where he is being held without benefit of bail, according to the arrest warrant.
