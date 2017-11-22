Owner of Raleigh fitness center charged with inappropriately touching girl

Police on Wednesday charged the owner of a sports training and performance center with putting his hand down the pants of a juvenile girl.
The child’s mother called police soon after her daughter told her what happened, according to a 911 recording made public Wednesday by the Raleigh Police Department. The age of the child was not released.
Samuel Oscar Blue, the 45-year-old owner of Triangle Vertimax Athletic Sports Performance and Wellness in east Raleigh, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to an arrest warrant filed Wednesday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Investigators say the crime allegedly happened Tuesday, according to the arrest warrant.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the child’s mother called 911 and told the dispatcher that she wanted an officer to come to her home to discuss an incident involving an athletic trainer.
After talking with the parent and her child, police alleged that Blue “unlawfully and willfully did for the purpose of sexual gratification engage in sexual contact” by putting his hand inside the juvenile’s pants and underwear, “by force and against the will of the other person,” according to the arrest warrant.
The Vertimax training center is on Corporation Parkway and has trained some of the top high school athletes in the region, including several young women who earned athletic scholarships to attend college this fall.
Blue lives in North Raleigh, according to the arrest warrant.
According to his company’s website, he is a native of Fort Hood, Texas, who grew up in Detroit, Mich. He was raised in a military family that traveled often before settling in Fort Bragg, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
In the Army from 1991 to 2001, Blue earned training qualifications including master fitness certification. On the company’s website, he said that while he was in the Army he became interested in helping young people and formed the nonprofit Top Rank Mentoring, Inc.
Blue was admitted to the Wake County jail Wednesday at 12:45 a.m. He was released about an hour later after posting a $1,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the juvenile he’s accused of touching, court records show.
He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
