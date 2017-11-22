Crime

Man shot at another driver during road rage incident in Wake County

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 06:04 PM

A man shot at another driver during an apparent road rage incident on the U.S. 264 Bypass on Wednesday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of the incident. The suspect allegedly pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and fired one round into the victim’s driver seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect vehicle is described as either a black Dodge Challenger or Dodge Charger with tinted windows and factory rims. The suspect vehicle was driven by a “heavy set black male wearing a red sweater, with a black female in the passenger seat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing

View More Video