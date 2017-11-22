Be wary of these shoppers in Cary. They may try to steal your wallet.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance photos of three people they described as pickpockets who have been snatching the wallets of women while they are grocery shopping.
The snatchings from purses – four in all – began late last month.
The most recent incident took place Nov. 18. Police say the victim was a woman who was engaged in conversation with one of the suspects, while another member of the group stole the wallet from the woman’s purse. After calmly leaving the grocery store, the suspects went to nearby businesses and made large purchases such as gift cards and electronics, according to a news release Wednesday from the Cary Police Department.
Never miss a local story.
Investigators think possibly related crimes happened on Oct. 25 at a Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Road, where the suspects used a silver Chrysler Pacifica to flee the scene.
Police say the thieves struck again at the same location on Nov. 11. Three days later, on Nov. 15, the thieves stole from another Harris Teeter shopper at 7415 O’Kelly Chapel Road. There, they used a newer model red Dodge Caravan to leave the area, according to news press release.
Investigators, after viewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, think three people are involved in the crimes: a white male in his mid-30s; a white female between the ages of 40-50 and a black female between 30-40 years old, according to the news release.
“While the crime pattern has been for these snatchings to occur at grocery stores, it’s important that shoppers remain vigilant wherever they make their purchases,” said Lt. Bruce Dale, a Cary police spokesman.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Town of Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller’s request.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Avoid being a victim
Tips on how to avoid being the victim of a crime during the holiday shopping season:
▪ Keep your purse zipped, closed and within sight at all times. Keep your wallet, cash and credit cards on your body and in a front pocket.
▪ Shop with a buddy, especially in the early morning or late night hours.
▪ Immediately report suspicious activity to 911.
▪ Closely monitor your bank accounts online and report any fraudulent activity to your financial institution as well as your local law enforcement agency.
Source: Cary Police Department
Comments