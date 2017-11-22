Masked gunman kidnaps, robs Wake motorist after late morning carjacking

Wake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a masked gunman who pulled off a brash late morning kidnapping and armed robbery Wednesday in the northern part of the county.
No injuries were reported.
At about 11:30 a.m., the Wake County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone being kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, said John Dee Jones, a sheriff’s spokesman.
He said the victim was driving south on Stony Hill Road near Durham Highway in Wake Forest when he slowed to a stop after encountering a vehicle in the road blocking the lane. The motorist was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The gunman got into the backseat of the car and ordered the victim to drive to the nearest automated teller machine, Jones reported.
Never miss a local story.
The motorist drove to a Cash Points machine at the State Employees Credit Union near N.C. 98 and Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest. He withdrew money and handed it over to the gunman, who then directed the victim to drive to the Coastal Federal Credit Union at 1050 Wakefield Commons Drive. The victim withdrew an additional amount of cash and gave it to the suspect, Jones reported.
The gunman then ordered the motorist to drive south on Capital Blvd, toward Raleigh, onto Oak Forest Road. The suspect jumped out of the victim’s vehicle on Oak Forest Road and fled the scene.
The motorist told investigators that the gunman was a white malebetween 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with orange draw strings, black cargo pants, black work boots, a black toboggan, a surgical mask and white latex gloves, Jones reported.
The vehicle that was blocking Stony Hill Road was an older model green Toyota occupied by a driver with long blonde hair, Jones said.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to please call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919.856.6911.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments