Speeding stop by trooper leads to arrest of man on human-trafficking charge

A man whom Raleigh police had charged with human trafficking and prostituting a minor earlier this year was arrested Saturday after a state trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 40 near Airport Boulevard.
Tpr. D.M. Gray said in a citation for driving while impaired that Joseph Anthony Lewis, 33, was driving a Chrysler east at 90 mph and was straddling two lanes near the Airport Boulevard interchange about 11:15 a.m.
Officials said Lewis first lied to the trooper about his name and date of birth, but they determined that he was the person named in an Aug. 28 arrest warrant that accused him of human trafficking with a child victim and promoting the prostitution of a minor last May and June.
The charge did not specify the minor’s age or gender.
According to breath-test results included in the DWI charge, Lewis had a blood alcohol level of 0.12. The limit for driving is 0.08.
Lewis told booking officials at the Wake County Detention Center that he lives in a multifamily house on Hill Street in Raleigh.
Gray found identification saying Lewis lives in Newburgh, N.Y. in the Hudson Valley north of New York City.
A magistrate who set Lewis’ bail on all the charges at $252,000, noted in setting conditions for release that Lewis “lives in hotels.”
Lewis also was ticketed for driving without a license.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
