1 man from Raleigh, 1 from GA charged in robberies of women, store stickup

First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and killing a man

Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya, 19, makes his first court appearance Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center. A Wake County District Court judge Monday increased the bail for a 19-year-old man charged with being behind the wheel of a early model Jaguar that crashed into a house and killed a man inside of the home.