1 man from Raleigh, 1 from GA charged in robberies of women, store stickup

A man from Raleigh and one from Georgia have been charged with holding up a convenience store and two individuals last week and on Sunday and using stolen credit cards to go shopping.
Antonio Darious Days, 19, and Djuan Antonio Days Jr., 21, were arrested Monday at the Extine Lane house where authorities say Antonio Days lives.
In charges, police accused the men – whose relationship was not clear Tuesday – of robbing a woman at an apartment complex on Nov. 22 and a Quality Mart convenience store on New Hope Church Road and a woman at a different apartment complex on Sunday.
Monday, the charges said, Antonio Days used credit cards stolen in the first robbery to put gas in a car at a BP station and to buy $90 in merchandise at a Wal-mart store and $57 worth of food at a Papa John’s restaurant.
Neither woman was hurt when they were robbed, police said, nor was a clerk working at the Quality Mart.
The charges said the Dayses were armed with a blunt object during the first robbery and with a black handgun for the second and third ones.
Police said the first robbery happened on Tristone Falls Avenue in northeast Raleigh. The other woman was robbed on Lynn Ridge Drive in North Raleigh.
Each man was charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiring with each other to commit the robberies.
Antonio Days was charged with stealing a financial card and financial-card fraud. Djuan Days was charged with aiding and abetting Antonio Days.
According to arrest records, Djuan Days lives in Swainsboro, Ga.
Each man was held on $150,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
