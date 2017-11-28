Burial fund established for veteran killed by speeding car that crashed into home

Anthony Joseph Gaines was in bed early Friday morning after celebrating Thanksgiving with his sons.

Gaines, a 42-year-old Michigan native and U.S. Marine veteran, had dozed off in the bedroom of his one-story, red-brick home just east of downtown when a Jaguar speeding from the police crashed into the house and killed him. His middle school-age sons, who were also in the home, suffered minor injuries.

“Anthony was an outstanding father of two sons,” his cousin, Rondee Gaines of New York, says on a GoFundMe page she has established to raise $10,000 to transport Gaines’s body to Flint, Mich., and to pay for his funeral. By late Tuesday afternoon, the page had raised more than $6,400.

Neighbors on Tuesday said Gaines’s former wife had dropped the two boys off at his home on 805 East Lenoir Street to spend the holiday with him. Hours later, after their father was fatally injured, the children were covered in plaster as emergency workers led them out of the front of the devastated home, neighbors said.

The driver of the black, 2001 Jaguar – Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya, 19, of Warren Avenue – was immediately arrested after the crash and charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

Police say the Jaguar had been traveling about 66 miles per hour on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when an officer attempted to stop the driver. The posted speed limit on the road is 35 mph, according to a police accident report.

The driver then turned north onto State Street, police said. Moments later, the car went through the stop sign where State Street ends in a T at East Lenoir Street and crashed into the house, according to police.

Police said the Jaguar did not appear to slow down and was traveling about 65 mph when it crashed into the home. It went an additional 26 feet after entering the residence, according to the accident report.

The home sits about 25 yards away from the intersection of State and East Lenoir streets. The vehicle missed a fire hydrant at the edge of the yard, as well as a truck and an SUV in the driveway. It went over a sidewalk curb and two concrete steps at the home’s entrance before crashing through the front door and picture window of the house.

Next-door neighbor Brenda Hicks, 67, said she thinks the car was going even faster than officials estimated.

“The police said he was going 65 – it was more like 85,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “He was going so fast that porch didn’t stop him.”

On Tuesday, sheets of plywood covered the opening where the front door once stood. Smaller plywood pieces covered the picture window. The front door lay in the yard of the home, along with the window frame that was reduced to scattered pieces of wood. The car hit the home with such force that many of the bricks were torn from the cement that held them in place.

Hick said the layout of the home where the crash happened is similar to the one she owns. She said the Jaguar slammed into the living room and then through another wall into the bedroom where Gaines was in bed.

Hicks did not hear the crash, but she said her sister six doors away did.

“I got in bed and went to sleep with the TV on and the dog on the floor,” she said. “When I woke up the next morning to let the dog out I saw the bricks in the backyard. I didn’t know the car was in the house, but I found a piece of the bumper in my driveway.”

Hicks and other neighbors said Gaines was a quiet person who kept to himself. He had been living at the home for about a year and a half. They said it was normal to see his former wife drop their sons off, and then a pizza deliveryman would show up soon afterward.

Gaines worked as plumber, and many mornings at about 6:40 p.m., someone in a white truck would come pick him up for work. Sometimes he walked to the bus stop less than a block way and caught a bus to work.

Rondee Gaines described her cousin as a dedicated father, a loving son and a devoted brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

“Anthony was a man of God, and he loved serving as a Marine. Now, we ask that we can serve him, by giving and supporting,” she stated on the GoFundMe page. “Our need is to provide him, especially his sons, with proper burial of love, gratitude, and sacrifice.”

Anthony Gaines also had a wry sense of humor. On Thanksgiving Day afternoon, hours before he died, he posted his thoughts about the Ohio State football team on his Facebook page.

“Some people like white meat. Some people like dark meat,” read his Facebook post. “But everyone hates the Buckeyes.”