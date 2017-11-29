Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups on Nov. 18, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.
Gregg Cohen, District Attorney of Tehama County, gives details on Kevin Janson Neal, the man responsible for the mass shooting that took place in Rancho Tehama on November 14, 2017. Neal grew up Cary, N.C..
Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, makes his first appearance in a Wake County courtroom in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2017. The former teacher is facing over a dozen charges related to having sex with a student at The Montessori School of Raleigh as well as statutory rape charges. His bond was raised to $2 million. His next court date is set for Nov. 29.
After three days without food, Theresa West acted out of desperation by stealing $34 worth of groceries from Food Lion on Saturday. Police soon came knocking as she was cooking the stolen spaghetti. Hillsborough police officers Keith Bradshaw and Candace Spragins charged West, but returned later that evening with $140 worth of groceries from Wal-Mart.
"We can tell you there was a domestic situation going on within this family. The suspect's mother-in-law attended this church," shared Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety during an update about the shooting on Monday.
UNC professor Dan Reichart tries to extinguish a fire allegedly set by a man who was later arrested when a device explodes at the base of the Davie Poplar on the UNC campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2, 2017. Reichart is being treated for burns, and the suspect is in custody and being evaluated.
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Devices Unit worked alongside the Carborro Police Department to handle a rumored car bomb in the 2011 red Honda Accord registered to the suspect in custody for the explosion at the Davie Poplar in McCorkle Place at UNC-Chapel Hill. The unit detonated a "disruptive charge" in the trunk of the car, resulting in a loud pop.