Blood tests ordered for parents after baby found dead in Garner home

Police got court orders for blood tests of a man and woman hours after their 9-month-old girl was found dead in their apartment and investigators found suspected drugs there.
The baby died Nov. 15. EMS workers tried to revive her at the Westcroft Drive apartment after being called that afternoon, but they couldn’t, according to an account by police.
Police, who were sent to the house along with the medics, said they were told that Albert Gaines Jr. had been sleeping with the baby in a bed in a back bedroom in the apartment and realized she was not breathing when he woke up about 2:30 p.m.
Officers got a search warrant for the apartment a few hours later because the incident involved an unexplained death.
They found two baggies containing white powder, a $10 bill with powder residue on it, a .380-caliber Beretta handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to the warrant and a list of items found, which they returned to the Wake County Court Clerk’s office Tuesday.
The same night, police asked for and got search warrants that allowed them to have blood samples taken from Gaines and Lacrystal Renee McClain, who officers said was the child’s mother and described as Gaines’ girlfriend.
In asking for those warrants, police said Gaines told them he had gone to bed about 2 a.m., brought the baby into the bedroom about 7 a.m., after McClain had gone to work. He said he woke up about 9:30 a.m. to see if she was home and then slept until he woke up and discovered the child not breathing.
No charges have been filed in the case. Garner police said it remains under investigation.
