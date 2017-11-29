4 pounds of cocaine seized after car chase by Wake County deputies

A 34-year-old man from Perquimans County had more than 4 pounds of cocaine with him when Wake County sheriff's deputies stopped his car Tuesday morning, they said in drug-trafficking charges.
John Arron Bailey, who records show lives in Hertford, also was accused of felony assault on a government official because, deputies charged, a mirror on the car he was driving hit one of them as Bailey fled from a traffic stop at Interstate 540 and Buffaloe Road.
Deputies had a drug-sniffing dog check Bailey’s car at the first traffic stop, and the K-9 alerted them that drugs seemed to be present.
After that, Bailey took off speeding, deputies said. They caught him at Horton and Buffaloe roads, records show.
The sheriff’s office said Bailey had about 4.2 pounds of cocaine.
Charges accused Bailey of trafficking in cocaine by possession and by transportation, felony fleeing to elude arrest and the assault.
A magistrate set his bail at $1.5 million.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
