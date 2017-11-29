Fitness center owner arrested again on charges of sexual misconduct with a child

Police on Tuesday filed additional charges against the physical fitness center owner who was charged earlier this month with the sexual battery of a juvenile girl.
Tuesday’s charge was filed on behalf of a second alleged victim, a 14-year-old girl, said Laura Hourigan, a Raleigh police spokeswoman.
Samuel Oscar Blue, the 45-year-old owner of Triangle Vertimax Athletic Sports Performance and Wellness in east Raleigh, made his first court appearance Wednesday after police charged him with taking felony indecent liberties with a 14-year-old girl, according to an arrest warrant filed at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Investigators say the offense happened on July 14, according to the arrest warrant.
Police say Blue “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the alleged victim, according to the arrest warrant.
This week’s arrest comes of the heels of a Nov. 21 arrest, when police charged Blue with misdemeanor sexual battery. In that instance, the alleged victim’s mother called 911 and told a dispatcher that Blue put his hand down the pants of a juvenile girl. The age of the child was not released.
The Vertimax training center is on Corporation Parkway and has trained some of the top high school athletes in the region, including several young women who earned athletic scholarships to attend college this fall.
Blue lives in North Raleigh, according to the arrest warrant.
According to his company’s website, he is a native of Fort Hood, Texas, who grew up in Detroit, Mich. He was raised in a military family that traveled often before settling in Fort Bragg, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
In the Army from 1991 to 2001, Blue earned training qualifications including master fitness certification. On the company’s website, he said that while he was in the Army he became interested in helping young people and formed the nonprofit Top Rank Mentoring, Inc.
Blue was transported to the Wake County jail for the sexual battery charge on Nov. 21 and released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the juvenile he’s accused of touching, court records show.
He was taken into custody for the felony charge Tuesday at 9:19 p.m. and released early Wednesday after posting a $15,000 bond, a jail spokesman reported Wednesday afternoon.
