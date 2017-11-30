Ongoing Clayton anti-drug operation brings 2 arrests on heroin charges

Police arrested two men on heroin-possession charges Wednesday in what officials said was part of an ongoing drug-enforcement operation that netted 19 people in October.
The arrests came when police searched a house on Tuscarora Lane and narcotics investigators watched a heroin sale.
At the house, police said, Asa Michael Warf, 37, was “cutting” heroin and had 33 sale-sized bags of the drug, or “stamps.”
They said a newborn baby and an elderly man with dementia were in the house at the time Grant was working with the heroin.
Later, the investigators pulled over a car and arrested Kenneth Brantley Crawford Jr., 34, and said he had a “brick” of heroin, equivalent to about 50 “stamps.”
Both arrests, police said, were connected to the October roundup, which they called Operation Hailstorm.
Wednesday, police charged Warf with possessing heroin with intent to sell and doing that within 1,000 feet of a daycare center, manufacturing heroin within 1,000 feet of the center and marijuana possession with intent to sell it and going so within the same distance from the daycare center.
All the charges are felonies. Warf had about a half-ounce of marijuana, which is not automatically a felony charge, but police asserted that he intended to sell it. Intent to sell is a felony regardless of the amount involved.
Crawford was charged with four felonies: Possessing heroin, delivering it, selling it and possession with intent to sell and deliver it.
Crawford was held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Warf was held on $125,000 bail.
