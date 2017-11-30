Mom’s neglect of 3-year-old son’s injuries caused his death, Garner police say

A 3-year-old boy died in August of internal injuries, and police Wednesday charged his mother delayed getting medical help until it was too late to save his life.
An arrest warrant names Deysi Yhuriko Martinez, 22, who lives on Bovine Place and charges her with felony negligent child abuse.
Her arrest did not close the investigation into how Eric Martinez was hurt and why he didn’t get help sooner Capt. Joseph Binns said Thursday.
Officials at WakeMed Hospital in Garner called police after his parents brought Eric there on the night of Aug. 9, Binns said.
Doctors, however, were unable to repair damage the injuries had caused, and he died Aug. 10, Binns said.
The injuries were not related to any illness and were “not natural,” Binns said.
However, detectives are still looking into how Eric was hurt and when.
“We’re not done,” said Binns, who commands the police department’s Operations Bureau.
Eric was brought to the hospital from a Garner hotel where his parents were staying at the time, Binns said.
It was unclear Thursday why they were there.
The charge against Deysi Martinez alleges that she showed “a reckless disregard for human life, for Eric Martinez....”
The mother’s “willful act of failing to provide care by neglecting to take Eric to a medical provider or call for medical services such as 911 to obtain medical treatment ... until he was dying” led to his death, the warrant states.
Medical officials told police that the injuries might not have been fatal if Eric had been treated earlier, Binns said.
Wake County Child Protective Services officials took Eric’s brother, who is a year or two younger than Eric, from the home, and he is staying with relatives, Binns said.
Deysi Martinez was held on $150,000 bail and ordered not to have contact with anyone under 17 years old unless it is supervised.
Police arrested her Wednesday afternoon at a Seventh Avenue office building, records showed.
