Two people broke into a house and a shootout began when the homeowner returned, officials say

A Johnston County man told officials he engaged in a shootout with two people after discovering them inside his Smithfield home Wednesday night, officials said Thursday.
One of the two break-in suspects was shot in the leg and said to be in stable condition at WakeMed in Raleigh, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The search for the second suspect, whose identity is unknown, is ongoing.
Johnston deputies responded to a 911 call at 261 Ogburn Road residence about 10:30. When they arrived, the homeowner told them he had returned home to find two people inside, and that they began shooting at him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The homeowner returned fire and the suspects ran from the home, according to the statement. Deputies found the suspect who was shot in the leg, 21-year-old Jauquan Fontel Sanders of Selma, a short time later, the statement said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation and gave no further details.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
