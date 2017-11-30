20-year-old man accused of statutory rape of Raleigh girl, 15

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 20-year-old man on a statutory-rape charge involving a 15-year-old girl.
Gelguin Nery Ramirez-Moralez was arrested at his home on St. James Church Road, Wake County records show.
In an arrest warrant, police accused Ramirez-Moralez of statutory rape of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.
The warrant said it happened between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.
Ramirez-Moralez was held in lieu of $75,000 pending a first court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
