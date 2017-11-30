Crime

20-year-old man accused of statutory rape of Raleigh girl, 15

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

November 30, 2017 11:49 AM

RALEIGH

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 20-year-old man on a statutory-rape charge involving a 15-year-old girl.

Gelguin Nery Ramirez-Moralez was arrested at his home on St. James Church Road, Wake County records show.

Gelguin_Nery_Ramirez-Moralez
Gelguin Nery Ramirez-Moralez
CCBI

In an arrest warrant, police accused Ramirez-Moralez of statutory rape of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The warrant said it happened between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.

Ramirez-Moralez was held in lieu of $75,000 pending a first court appearance.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

