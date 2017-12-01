News & Observer File Photo
News & Observer File Photo Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
News & Observer File Photo Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Crime

Drivers report cars struck by rocks on Asheville roads; another vehicle shot at

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 01, 2017 12:57 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

ASHEVILLE

Police say rocks chucked into traffic are to blame for seven cars being damaged on Asheville roads in the past couple months.

An eighth driver claims someone shot his car while he was traveling on the city’s Interstate 240 loop Nov. 13, according to television station WLOS.

“I just looked, and I was like, ‘Guy’s got a gun pointed at me,’ and the window went bam,’” Ashley Wilson told WLOS. “I don’t know why anybody would do anything like that. Shooting at cars? C’mon. Dumb, just dumb.”

Another driver and his wife thought someone shot at their car on Nov. 27, but police said a rock was to blame, the Citizen-Times reported. Three rocks were thrown in the past week, according to the local paper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although Asheville Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said the incidents have occurred at random, the seven locations the Citizen-Times listed included two each on Biltmore Avenue, Tunnel Road and Hendersonville Road.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

    With more of us online shopping, 'porch piracy' is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages.

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season
Watch as men shoot into an occupied vehicle leaving one dead 0:58

Watch as men shoot into an occupied vehicle leaving one dead

Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house 0:31

Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house

View More Video