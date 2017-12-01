Drivers report cars struck by rocks on Asheville roads; another vehicle shot at

Police say rocks chucked into traffic are to blame for seven cars being damaged on Asheville roads in the past couple months.
An eighth driver claims someone shot his car while he was traveling on the city’s Interstate 240 loop Nov. 13, according to television station WLOS.
“I just looked, and I was like, ‘Guy’s got a gun pointed at me,’ and the window went bam,’” Ashley Wilson told WLOS. “I don’t know why anybody would do anything like that. Shooting at cars? C’mon. Dumb, just dumb.”
Another driver and his wife thought someone shot at their car on Nov. 27, but police said a rock was to blame, the Citizen-Times reported. Three rocks were thrown in the past week, according to the local paper.
Driving around Asheville? Be careful. At least 7 cars (3 this week) reported to @AshevillePolice w/damage; agency says “very certain” someone is throwing rocks at moving vehicles @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/RVHkgFKgcs— Justin Hinton (@JustinWLOS) November 29, 2017
Although Asheville Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said the incidents have occurred at random, the seven locations the Citizen-Times listed included two each on Biltmore Avenue, Tunnel Road and Hendersonville Road.
