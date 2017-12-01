Wilson man found guilty of sex trafficking 15-year-old at migrant labor camp

A federal jury this week found a Wilson man guilty of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.
Investigators say William Maurice Saddler forced the child to prostitute herself at migrant labor camps and hotels in Wilson and the surrounding area over a two-year period.
A federal jury in New Bern found Saddler guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion of a minor, said Robert Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Prosecutors said Saddler began dating the child and having a sexual relationship with her when she was 15 years old. One day, he gave the girl crack, took her to a Mexican migrant camp near Wilson and forced her to prostitute, police said. After that, Saddler took the child to migrant camps “numerous times” to prostitute. He abused and threatened her when she said that tried to resist, Higdon reported.
Saddler was first arrested on June 7, 2016 during a raid of his home by Wilson County sheriff’s deputies working in tandem with agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, according to The Wilson Times.
SBI agents reported that the juvenile was forced to perform sexual acts with numerous men from April 2014 to November 2015, The Wilson Times reported. Saddler and and an accomplice kept all or most of the money from each occasion.
Saddler faces 15 years to life in prison and has been ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, Higdon stated in the news release.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
