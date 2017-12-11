Her ex-boyfriend is charged with murder, but police still haven’t found her body

Police still haven’t found the body of Jennifer Arrington, nearly four months after they charged her ex-boyfriend with her murder.
Several search warrants were made public Friday that are related to the disappearance of 44-year-old Arrington, who was last seen Aug. 12 in Raleigh.
Arrington’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Eugene Meeks, 41, of Garner was charged Sept. 27 with murder. But Arrington’s body has not been found, and police have released few details about the ongoing homicide investigation.
Investigators believe Arrington might have been killed the night of Aug. 12. Police searched her apartment in the 1200 block of Schaub Drive in Raleigh three days later and discovered a broken lamp and a large blood stain in the carpet of the master bedroom. A television and computer were missing, and vertical window blinds appeared to have blood on them and were stuffed in a closet, Raleigh police detective Z.A. Morse stated in a search warrant.
Arrington did not contact her family the next day, which was her birthday, and she did not show up for work Aug. 14. Her employer contacted police to report her missing, according to search warrants.
Meeks told a Raleigh police detective that he had moved to Charlotte on Aug. 9, but police say he gave a fake address. A cellphone on which police had reached him was later turned off, according to search warrants.
Investigators spoke to a woman who said Meeks came to her home on Aug. 12 and asked her to provide him with an alibi between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. that night, according to the search warrant made public Friday.
The woman told police that she and Meeks texted several times that evening and that he asked for a ride to her apartment. The woman said she deleted several of the text messages, according to the search warrant.
Investigators obtained search warrants to seize a pair of boots, a lamp shade, earrings, vertical blinds. a bed sheet and a bag containing clothes from Arrington’s apartment. They also obtained a warrant to search digital data from the phone of the woman Meeks spoke with and texted with. A third search warrant allowed police to seize data from a Samsung device Meeks had, and a fourth allowed them to comb through Meeks’ email records, court records show.
Meeks was arrested in Shiloh, Ill., where police stopped him while driving Arrington’s Nissan Altima. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 29 when he was transported back to Wake County and was later charged with first-degree murder, according to records filed with the City-County Bureau of Identification.
Meeks is being held without bail at the Wake County jail, a spokesman said Friday.
Police are urging anyone with information about the case to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
