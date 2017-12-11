NC sheriff’s lieutenant arrested, charged with assaulting woman at a bar

A Craven County sheriff’s lieutenant has been charged with assaulting a woman at a bar on Sunday.
Morehead City police arrested David Paul Craft, 40, early Sunday morning and booked him into the Carteret County Detention Center.
Craft is charged with assault on a female, and an arrest report alleges that Craft grabbed a woman by her hair and pulled her to the ground twice at Jack’s Waterfront Bar in Morehead City.
The sheriff’s office said it was conducting an internal investigation.
Craft, a lieutenant in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office patrol division, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10. Craft was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant this year.
