Wake Forest police charge two accused ‘porch pirates’

Police have arrested two people accused of being “porch pirates” who stole delivery packages from the doorsteps of a half-dozen homes.
Wake Forest police on Tuesday charged Rafael Perez of 326-G S. Franklin St. in Wake Forest, and Leticia Aldea-Flores of 3924 Haresnipe Court in Raleigh, with six counts each of larceny and seven counts each of possession of stolen goods.
Police later charged Perez with one additional count of larceny for a separate incident on Dec. 11 along Heritage Arbor Drive, according to town spokesman Bill Crabtree. More charges could follow as the investigation continues.
Perez and Aldea-Flores were arrested Tuesday after police stopped a driver of a pizza-delivery vehicle on Heritage Lake Road and found stolen packages inside. The parcels had been reported stolen from homes on Colonial Club Road, San Remo Place, Heritage Reserve Court, Highgate Circle, Coral Bell Drive and Meadow Flowers Avenue, Crabtree said.
Police targeted Perez and Aldea-Flores after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen on Tuesday.
The arrests followed an advisory from Wake Forest earlier this month that warned residents of a rise in porch piracy during the holiday season.
Police say “porch pirates” are opportunists who often walk or drive through a neighborhood to spot easy targets for theft of delivery packages. Some of these criminals follow delivery drivers around and wait until a package is dropped off, Crabtree said.
Police transported Perez and Aldea-Flores to the Wake County jail. Perez remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of an $11,000 bail. Aldea-Flores is being held on an $8,000 bail, a jail spokesman reported.
Avoid being a victim
By taking the following precautions, people can help avoid porch piracy and other thefts during the holiday season:
▪ Make sure your home is well lit. Turn on outside lights, spotlights, motions lights, etc. Leave several lights on timers while you are away to give your home that lived-in look.
▪ Keep all shrubbery trimmed. Do not allow shrubbery to conceal windows or doors.
▪ Remove anything a burglar could climb up on to gain entry or use to knock out a window or door; items such as ladders, tools, tables and chairs.
▪ Don’t leave garage roll-down doors open, even while you are home or while you are doing yard work.
▪ Use a deadbolt lock to secure your doors. A double cylinder lock, which requires a key on both sides to unlock, should be used if glass is near the lock.
▪ If you are going away, contact a trusted neighbor or friend to pick up your mail, newspapers and other delivered items.
▪ Try not to leave gifts in open view. This is an invitation to burglars.
▪ Don’t advertise new gifts or purchases. Break up cartons before leaving them at the curb or dispose of them another way the morning of trash pickup.
▪ Don’t forget to engrave new gifts or purchases with your driver’s license number.
▪ Don’t open your door to strangers. Be wary of solicitors and salespersons. If a stranger asks to use your telephone, tell them to stay outside, lock the door behind you and make the call for them. Never let a stranger inside your home.
▪ Don’t give any information about yourself or your neighbor to a stranger.
Source: Wake Forest Police Department
