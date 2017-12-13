Wildlife officers went to ask about a big-game trap. They turned up much more.

Law enforcement officers who were looking into a report about illegal trapping in Yancey County found what they expected – and a lot that they didn’t.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officers issued Gary Allen Hoover, 56, a citation for not reporting and tagging a deer he had caught near his home. They cited his brother, Dennis Hoover, for illegally setting four traps that he told them were for coyotes.
But the officers also filed charges against Gary Hoover for having what they tallied up as 67 quart and pint jars of marijuana, 22 quarts of moonshine, a still and nine guns that he was not allowed to have because he has a felony record.
The marijuana that officials showed in a photo they took brought charges of felony possession of pot, felony possession with intent to sell it, maintaining a swelling to keep drugs (also a felony) and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
The moonshine resulted in charges of possession and sale of an untaxed alcoholic beverage and having a still.
The gun-possession charge was also a felony.
Hoover went in front of a judge Tuesday and was released on $45,000 bail, pending another court appearance.
In a Facebook post about the arrest, the Yancey County sheriff’s office said the wildlife investigation took officers and deputies to Hoover’s house, and they came upon the pot and moonshine in the process.
“When we pulled up, he (Gary) and his brother were in the process of skinning out” the deer, Wildlife Master Officer Jonathan York said.
York said he and fellow officers initially were cautious because they suspected Hoover would have a gun even though he was not supposed to.
They were questioning him about a trap behind his house that York said looked unlikely to have been set for catching animals and instead might have been intended to scare away kids using a trail into the woods.
Hoover did not deny having the drug and moonshine, York said, but he told officers repeatedly, “That trap’s not mine.”
“He said that was not his trap, and I was inclined to believe him,” York said.
The trap was insecurely staked to the ground with some sort of sword that was not likely to stop a trapped animal.
In the end, York did not cite Hoover for illegally setting the trap that started the whole thing.
Hoover was convicted in 1978 of felony breaking or entering and larceny. State law forbids anyone with a felony record from possessing a firearm.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
