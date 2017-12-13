Corey DeWayne Graham
Crime

After NC man’s girlfriend broke up with him, he responded with revenge porn, police say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 13, 2017

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Scotland County man faces multiple charges of disclosing private images of an adult – or “revenge porn” – according to state criminal records.

Red Springs Police on Tuesday charged Corey DeWayne Graham, 46, of Laurinburg, with 27 counts of sending nude photos of a woman to friends over social media. Police told the Fayetteville Observer the woman from Red Springs was Graham’s ex-girlfriend, who had recently broken up with him.

The criminal records say the offenses took place Saturday, Nov. 9.

Revenge porn is generally defined as people disclosing private, salacious images or videos of someone who they are or formerly were in a relationship with, without that person’s consent. It has been illegal and punishable as a felony in North Carolina since 2015.

This isn’t the only case of revenge porn reported in Scotland County in recent months.

A man and woman from Laurinburg were charged for posting private images of a woman who the couple was attempting to blackmail, according to The Laurinburg Exchange.

