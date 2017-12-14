Raleigh man knew family of 6-year-old Clayton girl he’s charged with raping, police say

A Raleigh man charged with raping and taking indecent liberties with a girl who at the time was 6 years old knew both the girl and her Clayton family, police say.
Willie Norman Bryant, 67, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his 5209 Fayetteville Road home, near Garner. He is being held on a $525,000 bond with a court date set for Monday.
The incidents are said to have happened at Bryant’s home over a few months in 2012, when he lived in Clayton, the town said in a press release. Though the alleged incidents took place more than five years ago, there is no statute of limitations in North Carolina regarding rape or sexual assaults.
“The girl was able to come forward recently to help Clayton Police begin the investigation and we applaud her and her family for doing so,” the statement said. “Research shows children often disclose abuse gradually, with details unfolding in a series of hints.”
Sixty percent of sexual abuse perpetrators are known to the child and 30 percent are family members, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Clayton detectives made the arrest with the help of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
