A 4th defendant surrenders in Wake Register of Deeds embezzlement scandal

The last of four people indicted on charges of embezzling money from the Wake County Register of Deeds office surrendered to authorities Thursday morning.

Veronica Scisco Gearon, 52, who lives in Raleigh, is charged with one felony count of embezzling funds entrusted to a government agency. Gearon was freed from custody Thursday morning after posting $50,000 bail.

A grand jury this week accused Gearon of taking $80,950 from 2011 to 2016.

Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is accused of pocketing $926,615 from the office she presided over for two decades. The indictments of Gearon, Riddick, Troy Ellis and Murray M. Parker allege that they took more than $1.13 million combined over the past six years.

Riddick stepped down earlier this year as the State Bureau of Investigation began trying to find out what happened to $2.3 million missing from the register’s office. Investigators haven’t been able to account for what happened to nearly $1.2 million of the missing money.

Gearon was fired from the register’s office this month.

The register’s office takes in about $14 million a year in fees for handling a variety of records, including marriage certificates – much of it in cash.

A 2013 promotion made Gearon the supervisor of issuing marriage licenses and recording documents, according to a search warrant turned in Wednesday at the Wake County court clerk’s office.

Records for Gearon’s accounts showed more than $51,000 in cash was deposited between April 1, 2013, and Jan. 31, 2017.

Special Agent T.H. Forsythe wrote that Gearon told investigators she obtained the cash from a friend, her mother and her son.

Her son’s weekly paychecks were deposited into her account from April 3, 2013, to June 13, 2015, totaling $8,433.89. From July 4, 2014, to June 13, 2015, six checks totaling $943 were written from her son’s accounts and deposited into Gearon’s account, a period in which cash deposits also were being made. Gearon told investigators that her mother died in March 2016, but cash deposits continued after that, according to the warrant.

“Gearon declined to provide the name of the friend, at which time she ended the interview,” Forsythe’s search warrant application states.